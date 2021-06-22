Four people were injured near Berettyóújfalu – the investigation was closed

The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters prosecuted a man on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of a misdemeanor for the negligent cause of a road accident resulting in permanent disability. According to the data of the investigation, the suspect was driving his truck from Berettyóújfalu to Mezősas on January 14, 2020, at around 5 o’clock.

The driver did not choose the speed of his vehicle according to the road conditions, slipped with it and then collided with a passenger car.

In the traffic accident, the man and his passenger were seriously injured, while the injuries of two people traveling in the other car resulted in a permanent disability.

The police officers in Berettyóújfalu performed the necessary procedural acts and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

 

