Solar cell thieves can go on trial

As previously reported, police in Balmazújváros were investigating the theft against two 27-year-old and one 60-year-old resident of Rakamaz. According to the data of the investigation, the three men rode a solar panel worth two million forints from the site of a solar park at the end of May. The solar panels were later buried, but the police still found them.

At their interrogation, all three made detailed confessions, and investigators fully found and seized the solar panels.

During the investigation phase of the investigation, the staff of the Balmazújváros Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural acts and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office with a proposal to bring them to court.

police.hu