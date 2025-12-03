Debrecen Court sentences man to eight years for attempting to kill his wife with a scarf

On 3 December 2025, the Debrecen Tribunal delivered its verdict in the case of the defendant who attempted to kill his wife with a scarf.

The tribunal found the defendant guilty of attempted homicide and sentenced him to eight years of imprisonment, also banning him from exercising public affairs for eight years. The court excluded the defendant from the possibility of conditional release.

According to the judgment, the defendant from Biharkeresztes had been living in a domestic partnership with the woman before they married. From February 2024, due to his work, he spent weeks away from his family. The couple frequently argued, which led the woman and the children to move out, and divorce proceedings to begin. On the morning of 17 February 2025, the woman met the defendant in the street, and he asked her to visit him at home because he wanted to talk. The woman went to his house in the evening, but before entering, she started a voice recording on her mobile phone to capture their conversation, believing it could be relevant to their divorce case.

She put the phone in her coat pocket, entered the house, and sat down in an armchair. Meanwhile, the man took a scarf, stepped behind her, and wrapped it around her neck from behind. The victim, choking, tried to loosen the scarf with her hands and repeatedly begged the defendant not to hurt her, but he refused to let go and threatened to kill her. After some time, he told her to sit on the bed, continued insulting and threatening her, and hit her lightly with his fist. He said he wanted her and the children to return to him, and the frightened victim promised they would. The man then promised not to hurt her again. After prolonged pleading, he allowed her to leave. She left the house and called the police. Investigators took the man into custody the same day, and he has been detained since.

During the evidentiary procedure, the court established that the defendant had invited the victim to his home solely with the intent to kill her. The victim stated that her husband had repeatedly assaulted her over the years. The defendant claimed he only wanted to talk, but the audio recording revealed everything and fully confirmed the victim’s account. On the recording, the man can be heard aggressively shouting, “I’ll kill you, I’ll finish you!” and repeatedly telling her, “You’re not leaving here alive!” According to the forensic medical expert, although the scarf is considered a softer instrument, the crime could still have been completed over time. The defendant had a serious intent to carry out the act; his own physical condition was the only factor that prevented him from killing the victim.

Judge Dr. Edit Balláné Szentpáli, in the reasoning of the judgment, considered as mitigating factors that the defendant had no prior criminal record, expressed remorse for his actions, apologized multiple times, and that the crime remained at the attempt stage. However, she also cited aggravating factors, including the nationwide prevalence of domestic violence, and the fact that the victim had been kept in a constant state of fear for years, and that the defendant attempted to commit the crime against a family member.

The judgment is not final. The prosecution appealed for a harsher sentence, while the defendant and his attorney appealed for acquittal or, alternatively, a more lenient sentence. The case will continue before the Debrecen Court of Appeal. The tribunal upheld the defendant’s detention, but this decision is not final due to the appeal by the defendant and his attorney.

( Debrecen Tribunal)