CATL to launch battery cell production in Debrecen as its European expansion accelerates

CATL is evolving from a global supplier to a truly European partner in which its Debrecen plant will play a key role. The company aims at building a European manufacturing footprint that’s smart, scalable, and sustainable. CATL’s Debrecen cell factory is ready for launch, and its initial capacity of 40 GWh has already been fully booked by clients, ensuring a modern, secure and predictable workplace for employees. The company is continuing to expand its workforce, targeting a headcount of 1,500 employees in the first quarter of 2026.

Cell Production to Begin Soon

CATL Debrecen is approaching a major milestone: battery cell production is scheduled to start in the first months of 2026 at the company’s new greenfield facility. The construction of the plant has been finalized, the industry 4.0 machines have been installed, and greening has started around the plant.

The assembly of battery modules began in Debrecen more than a year ago. In the production hall next to the cell factory, over 120,000 modules have been manufactured, powering more than 30,000 electric vehicles in Europe so far. The investment is being driven by Europe’s rapidly growing demand for high-performance, safe EV batteries.

The Debrecen cell factory is set to become a key pillar of Europe’s automotive supply chainthe plant will deliver an annual capacity of 40 GWh.

“Our Debrecen investment is a major step towards strengthening CATL’s European presence. We are planning for the long term, bringing our most advanced and sustainable manufacturing technologies to Hungary. Our European partners have been eagerly awaiting the completion of the Debrecen project, production capacity at our first plant is already 100% booked,” – said Matt Shen, Managing Director of CATL Germany and Hungary at the company’s press conference.

At the end of November, CATL announced that the construction of the LFP battery cell and module plant started in Zaragoza, Spain, in a joint venture with Stellantis. The Hungarian and Spanish plants will serve the needs of a stable European customer base, and the Spanish factory will primarily serve the needs of the Stellantis group.

Sustainability in Focus

Environmental compliance has been a key priority in the design of the Debrecen cell factory, which meets all requirements set by the strictest European standards and Hungarian regulations. These efforts were reflected in the recently approved modification of the plant’s IPPC permit, which sets the facility’s energy consumption nearly 30 percent lower than previously planned, while its demand for potable water will be reduced to roughly one-third of the volume specified in the earlier permit. Central to this is a new water-saving cooling technology and a range of innovative solutions aimed at improving energy efficiency.

In order to achieve its carbon-neutrality targets, CATL plans to use green energy as well as install its own solar capacity near the plant in the long term. CATL already holds carbon-neutral certification for 10 out of plants, and the Debrecen factory is expected to reach this milestone within two years of its launch. As part of its sustainability efforts, greening started near CATL’s cell plant as well this autumn.

CATL Debrecen’s commitment to environmental protection has been further strengthened by the ISO 14001 certification obtained in October this year, which demonstrates the establishment of an internationally recognized environmental management system.

Local Roots with International Opportunities

CATL Debrecen has been intensively recruiting since 2023, and its workforce has already exceeded 1,000 by now. The hiring campaigns of 2024 and 2025 delivered strong results: two-thirds of all open positions have been successfully filled with candidates from Debrecen and its wider region.

“Our goal is to build a local company with international know-how and opportunities, which provides a stable, modern and predictable working environment for employees. We are looking for professionals in the field of production, logistics, quality, finance, IT and HR, who are open to innovation and learning new technologies. Besides competitive salaries, we offer cultural and professional trainings and endless learning opportunities,”– emphasized Alexandra Kitta, Head of Recruitment at CATL Debrecen at the event.

Community Engagement and Cultural Ties

In line with its international corporate ESG strategy, CATL is committed to social responsibility and deepening its engagement with local communities in Debrecen and the surrounding region. Just last year, the company supported the most iconic, traditional events in the city in 2025 as well and contributed to setting new traditions to enhance strong cultural ties: for the first time this year, two new cross-cultural events were organized in the city: the Chinese Lantern Festival and the Mid-Autumn Festival. In the spirit of social responsibility, CATL Debrecen has also been active in local CSR activities, with the main focus on supporting children and environmental protection.

