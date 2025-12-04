Operation in Hajdú-Bihar: nearly 150 police officers raid nine locations

Nearly 150 police officers raided nine locations targeting drug dealers and users in Hajdú-Bihar county. Nine people were taken into custody by the investigators.

The extraordinary operation was organized by the Criminal Directorate of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters to dismantle a family-run drug trafficking network. Four towns were in the crosshairs: Derecske, Gáborján, Hencida, and Váncsod.

In addition to the criminal investigators, police officers from Berettyóújfalu and Debrecen, the Counter-Terrorism Centre operational unit, the Cívis, Körös, Bükk, and Jonatán Public Area Support Subunits, as well as the Ready Police Force, contributed to the success of the raid. At dawn on December 2, the offenders were simultaneously raided at nine locations, and a total of 13 people were arrested.

During the searches, nearly 2.5 kilograms of suspected drugs—mainly crystal—along with equipment for distribution were seized. As part of asset recovery, nearly HUF 23 million, gold jewelry worth HUF 4 million, and three vehicles were confiscated.

The investigators took eight dealers into custody for drug trafficking and one person for possession of drugs, while four others are allowed to defend themselves while free.

(police.hu)