Debrecen Advent 2025: Santa, community fun, and the festive ugly sweater run

Debrecen Advent 2025 – Second Advent Weekend

“…its light reaches us all”

The second weekend of Advent is all about the arrival of Santa Claus, community experiences, and cheerful charity. Among the city’s festive lights and programs, the Ugly Sweater Run creates a joyful community experience, while Sunday evening brings the second Advent candle lighting, offering a cozy moment for everyone.

Ugly Sweater Run – Charity, Community, and Festive Spirit

Now in its fifth year in Debrecen, the “Ugly Sweater Run” is one of the most cheerful events of the Advent season. Last year, nearly 1,000 participants joined the charity run.

“The Ugly Sweater Run was first organized in 2015 in Budapest by Regina Galambos Parti and her husband Pál Galambos. Later, Áron Németh joined as an organizer.”

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025, 10:00–12:30

Location: Baltazár Dezső Square

Distances: 3.5 km and 1 km (non-certified)

Participants run in their funniest Christmas sweaters, hats, and accessories through the downtown Advent market. The event aims to promote community sports and brighten the Christmas of families in need.

Donations: non-perishable food and sweets can be donated on-site from 10:00 to 12:00, and will be delivered to families in need with the help of the Debrecen Charity Council.

Program:

10:00 – On-site registration

10:30 – Christmas show by Jennifer Szirota

10:50 – Group warm-up

11:00 – Start (3.5 km)

11:10 – Start (1 km)

Host: László Fazekas

Participation: free, registration required. Participants under 16 need adult supervision.

Online registration: Google Form Link

Waiting for Santa – A Magical Experience for the Little Ones at the Advent Corner

Santa Claus will personally visit Debrecen again this year to listen to children’s poems, songs, and secret wishes. In the magical Advent Corner, where elves are busy wrapping gifts, children and adults alike can meet Santa Claus.

Santa reception times at the Advent Corner:

December 5: 14:30–17:00

December 6–7: 11:00–14:30 and 15:30–18:00

On December 5, Santa will arrive at Kossuth Square between 17:00 and 18:00 during Fruzsina Kovácsovics’ Santa-themed show.

Dósa Nádor Square continues to be the center for family programs, including the Advent Mini Train and the Baroque Carousel, providing unforgettable experiences.

Weekend Programs

December 5 – Friday

Advent Stage – Kossuth Square 17:00–18:00 – Christmas show with Santa by Fruzsina Kovácsovics 18:15–18:45 – Christmas Singers

Advent Corner – Dósa Nádor Square 14:30–17:00 – Meet Santa Claus

Old Town Hall Courtyard – “Advent Silence” 17:00–19:00 – Light and music experience



December 6 – Saturday

Baltazár Dezső Square – Ugly Sweater Run 10:00–12:30 – Run-related program (registration, warm-up, start)

Advent Stage – Kossuth Square 17:00–17:40 – Band of the University of Debrecen’s Pop Music Institute 18:00–18:40 – Dénes Pál

Story City – Dósa Nádor Square 16:00–16:40 – East Brass

Advent Corner – Dósa Nádor Square Opening hours: 11:00–21:00 11:00–14:30, 15:30–18:00 – Meet Santa Claus

Advent Market 14:00–18:00 – Horváth Zsolt on the barrel organ 16:00–17:00 – LESZ DANCE costumed dancers

Old Town Hall Courtyard – “Advent Silence” 17:00–19:00 – Light and music experience

Kölcsey Center – Ballroom 16:00 – Gryllus Vilmos: “Santa with Songs” children’s concert – SOLD OUT



December 7 – Sunday – Second Advent Candle Lighting

Joint Candle Lighting – Kossuth Square 16:30–17:00 – Traditional procession from the City Hall 17:00–17:45 – “Light of the World” – joint candle lighting



The Advent stage at Kossuth Square invites locals and visitors for a communal Advent celebration. After greetings by Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa and Pastor Richárd Asztalos from the Debrecen Lutheran Church, the second Advent candle will be lit.

Performers: Zsuzsa Lehőcz and Dániel Takács – actors of Csokonai National Theatre, Fruzsi Erdős-Tóth, Debrecen Folk Ensemble, Kuckó Artist Workshop, and the Bíró Band.

Advent Stage – Kossuth Square 18:00–18:40 – Gyula Éliás concert

Story City – Dósa Nádor Square 15:00–15:40 – Lituus Brass Ensemble

Advent Corner – Dósa Nádor Square Opening hours: 11:00–20:00 11:00–14:30, 15:30–18:00 – Meet Santa Claus

Advent Market 14:00–18:00 – Horváth Zsolt barrel organ 16:00–17:00 – LESZ DANCE costumed dancers

Kölcsey Center – Grand Hall 18:00 – Adventissimo – Debrecen Garrison Band Advent Concert



