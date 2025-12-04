Debrecen Advent 2025: Santa, community fun, and the festive ugly sweater run

Debrecen Advent 2025 – Second Advent Weekend
“…its light reaches us all”
The second weekend of Advent is all about the arrival of Santa Claus, community experiences, and cheerful charity. Among the city’s festive lights and programs, the Ugly Sweater Run creates a joyful community experience, while Sunday evening brings the second Advent candle lighting, offering a cozy moment for everyone.
Ugly Sweater Run – Charity, Community, and Festive Spirit
Now in its fifth year in Debrecen, the “Ugly Sweater Run” is one of the most cheerful events of the Advent season. Last year, nearly 1,000 participants joined the charity run.
“The Ugly Sweater Run was first organized in 2015 in Budapest by Regina Galambos Parti and her husband Pál Galambos. Later, Áron Németh joined as an organizer.”
-
Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025, 10:00–12:30
-
Location: Baltazár Dezső Square
-
Distances: 3.5 km and 1 km (non-certified)
Participants run in their funniest Christmas sweaters, hats, and accessories through the downtown Advent market. The event aims to promote community sports and brighten the Christmas of families in need.
Donations: non-perishable food and sweets can be donated on-site from 10:00 to 12:00, and will be delivered to families in need with the help of the Debrecen Charity Council.
Program:
-
10:00 – On-site registration
-
10:30 – Christmas show by Jennifer Szirota
-
10:50 – Group warm-up
-
11:00 – Start (3.5 km)
-
11:10 – Start (1 km)
-
Host: László Fazekas
Participation: free, registration required. Participants under 16 need adult supervision.
Online registration: Google Form Link
Waiting for Santa – A Magical Experience for the Little Ones at the Advent Corner
Santa Claus will personally visit Debrecen again this year to listen to children’s poems, songs, and secret wishes. In the magical Advent Corner, where elves are busy wrapping gifts, children and adults alike can meet Santa Claus.
Santa reception times at the Advent Corner:
-
December 5: 14:30–17:00
-
December 6–7: 11:00–14:30 and 15:30–18:00
On December 5, Santa will arrive at Kossuth Square between 17:00 and 18:00 during Fruzsina Kovácsovics’ Santa-themed show.
Dósa Nádor Square continues to be the center for family programs, including the Advent Mini Train and the Baroque Carousel, providing unforgettable experiences.
Weekend Programs
December 5 – Friday
-
Advent Stage – Kossuth Square
-
17:00–18:00 – Christmas show with Santa by Fruzsina Kovácsovics
-
18:15–18:45 – Christmas Singers
-
-
Advent Corner – Dósa Nádor Square
-
14:30–17:00 – Meet Santa Claus
-
-
Old Town Hall Courtyard – “Advent Silence”
-
17:00–19:00 – Light and music experience
-
December 6 – Saturday
-
Baltazár Dezső Square – Ugly Sweater Run
-
10:00–12:30 – Run-related program (registration, warm-up, start)
-
-
Advent Stage – Kossuth Square
-
17:00–17:40 – Band of the University of Debrecen’s Pop Music Institute
-
18:00–18:40 – Dénes Pál
-
-
Story City – Dósa Nádor Square
-
16:00–16:40 – East Brass
-
-
Advent Corner – Dósa Nádor Square
-
Opening hours: 11:00–21:00
-
11:00–14:30, 15:30–18:00 – Meet Santa Claus
-
-
Advent Market
-
14:00–18:00 – Horváth Zsolt on the barrel organ
-
16:00–17:00 – LESZ DANCE costumed dancers
-
-
Old Town Hall Courtyard – “Advent Silence”
-
17:00–19:00 – Light and music experience
-
-
Kölcsey Center – Ballroom
-
16:00 – Gryllus Vilmos: “Santa with Songs” children’s concert – SOLD OUT
-
December 7 – Sunday – Second Advent Candle Lighting
-
Joint Candle Lighting – Kossuth Square
-
16:30–17:00 – Traditional procession from the City Hall
-
17:00–17:45 – “Light of the World” – joint candle lighting
-
The Advent stage at Kossuth Square invites locals and visitors for a communal Advent celebration. After greetings by Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa and Pastor Richárd Asztalos from the Debrecen Lutheran Church, the second Advent candle will be lit.
Performers: Zsuzsa Lehőcz and Dániel Takács – actors of Csokonai National Theatre, Fruzsi Erdős-Tóth, Debrecen Folk Ensemble, Kuckó Artist Workshop, and the Bíró Band.
-
Advent Stage – Kossuth Square
-
18:00–18:40 – Gyula Éliás concert
-
-
Story City – Dósa Nádor Square
-
15:00–15:40 – Lituus Brass Ensemble
-
-
Advent Corner – Dósa Nádor Square
-
Opening hours: 11:00–20:00
-
11:00–14:30, 15:30–18:00 – Meet Santa Claus
-
-
Advent Market
-
14:00–18:00 – Horváth Zsolt barrel organ
-
16:00–17:00 – LESZ DANCE costumed dancers
-
-
Kölcsey Center – Grand Hall
-
18:00 – Adventissimo – Debrecen Garrison Band Advent Concert
-
