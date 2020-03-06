Coronavirus: Third Case Reported From Debrecen

Third coronavirus case has been reported from Debrecen: a man – who has been working in Milan, Italy – was tested positive to the virus.

Announcement of International Student Union – ISU Debrecen on 5th March:

“Firstly, we would like to ask everyone to remain calm and take your time to read this update.

Today, a few hours ago, the third case of Coronavirus (COVID19) in Hungary has been confirmed. During today’s evening a hungarian man was tested positive to the virus in Debrecen. The infected man works in Milan, Italy, and made frequent trips between the city and his hometown, Debrecen.

The infected man landed at the Debrecen Airport at dawn on the 29th of February of 2020 (29/02/2020) on the flight W6 7872 operated by Wizz Air. We strongly request and insist that every student that was in the same flight or had contact with any other passengers of the flight from Milan to Malpensa to Debrecen, W6 7872, to please remain at home in self-quarantine starting from tomorrow (Friday) and as first thing tomorrow immediately call the Coordinating Center of International Education – CCIE between 08:00h and 16:00h at the number +36302278604 to ask about further instructions. We will be placing a request for these students to be excused from classes for tomorrow. To avoid any abuse of the excuse request, we kindly ask these students to prepare a copy of the flight tickets/boarding pass to validate their travel on the before mentioned flight. After 16:00h or in case the previous phone number is not available, please contact the Kenézy Hospital Department of Infectology through the phone number +3652511866 (even during weekends).

Besides that, we would like to call attention to the Neptune message sent earlier today by the CCIE about how to proceed during this phase.

Hand sanitizer has already been placed at every dorm and some of the university facilities (more dispensers will be placed as time goes). We ask you to frequently use these devices, if they run empty, please let the reception know about it so they can begin refilling them.

As the new coronavirus strain is most dangerous to elderly and infant people, we would also like to ask students who have direct contact with patients during their practices to sanitize their hand not just after the contact with the patient, but before that as well!

At the moment, we are revising our event plans for this semester and in accordance with the University’s possible future requests, events may have to be delayed. The International Food Day is not affected at the moment, but besides organizing it, we are preparing for every possible situation in the future. However, if any events are going to be held, we ask you to apply the same rules to them as to the classes and lectures: do not attend events and mass gatherings if you have the following symptoms:

– High fever of over 38 degrees celsius

– Cough

– Sore throat

– Shortness of breath and/or difficulty breathing

– Muscle and/or joint pain

The International Student Union – ISU and the University are together working around the clock to keep the students updated with the most recent news and guidelines. To protect yourself and our community at the University of Debrecen, we kindly ask you to strictly follow the above mentioned advice. We are positive that, with your efficient help and attitude, we will overcome this situation.

————- Phone numbers and available times ————-

During weekdays, between 08:00h to 16:00h:

Telephone number: +36 30 227-86-04

MD’s of Coordinating Center for International Education, University of Debrecen

In any other time, or in case the previous phone number is not available:

Telephone number: +36 52-511-866

Dept. of Infectology, Kenézy Hospital, University of Debrecen”