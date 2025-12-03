Winter graduation ceremonies begin at the University of Debrecen: here’s the schedule

The winter graduation ceremonies at the University of Debrecen will kick off this weekend with the event for graduates of the Faculty of Medicine. Around two thousand new graduates are expected to receive their diplomas during the festive events running through February.

Graduation ceremonies held in the Main Building Courtyard will be broadcast live by the university’s Multimedia and E-learning Technical Center. Recordings of the events will later be available on the university’s YouTube channel.

Graduation Ceremony Schedule, Locations, and Live Stream Links:

Faculty of Medicine

Saturday, 6 December 2025, 11:00

Live Stream

Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management

Saturday, 13 December 2025, 10:00

Live Stream

Faculty of Economics

Friday, 16 January 2026, 10:00

Live Stream

Faculty of Economics

Friday, 16 January 2026, 13:00

Live Stream

Faculty of Economics

Friday, 16 January 2026, 16:00

Live Stream

Faculty of Law

Saturday, 17 January 2026, 10:00

Live Stream

Faculty of Science and Technology

Friday, 23 January 2026, 10:00

Live Stream

Faculty of Humanities

Friday, 30 January 2026, 11:00

Live Stream

Faculty of Informatics

Friday, 30 January 2026, 14:00

Live Stream

Faculty of Engineering

Thursday, 5 February 2026, 10:00

Live Stream

Faculty of Engineering

Thursday, 5 February 2026, 13:00

Live Stream

Faculty of Health Sciences

Friday, 6 February 2026, 10:00

Live Stream

