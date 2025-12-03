Winter graduation ceremonies begin at the University of Debrecen: here’s the schedule

The winter graduation ceremonies at the University of Debrecen will kick off this weekend with the event for graduates of the Faculty of Medicine. Around two thousand new graduates are expected to receive their diplomas during the festive events running through February.
Graduation ceremonies held in the Main Building Courtyard will be broadcast live by the university’s Multimedia and E-learning Technical Center. Recordings of the events will later be available on the university’s YouTube channel.
Graduation Ceremony Schedule, Locations, and Live Stream Links:
Faculty of Medicine
Saturday, 6 December 2025, 11:00
Live Stream
Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management
Saturday, 13 December 2025, 10:00
Live Stream
Faculty of Economics
Friday, 16 January 2026, 10:00
Live Stream
Faculty of Economics
Friday, 16 January 2026, 13:00
Live Stream
Faculty of Economics
Friday, 16 January 2026, 16:00
Live Stream
Faculty of Law
Saturday, 17 January 2026, 10:00
Live Stream
Faculty of Science and Technology
Friday, 23 January 2026, 10:00
Live Stream
Faculty of Humanities
Friday, 30 January 2026, 11:00
Live Stream
Faculty of Informatics
Friday, 30 January 2026, 14:00
Live Stream
Faculty of Engineering
Thursday, 5 February 2026, 10:00
Live Stream
Faculty of Engineering
Thursday, 5 February 2026, 13:00
Live Stream
Faculty of Health Sciences
Friday, 6 February 2026, 10:00
Live Stream
– University of Debrecen Press Center –