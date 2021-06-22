WizzAir flights between Hungary and Spain are operating again

WizzAir’s flights to Spain are flying again from Budapest and Debrecen, WizzAir told MTI on Monday after Spain put Hungary on the green list.

It was emphasized in the communication that passengers could enter the Mediterranean country without a vaccination certificate or a test requirement.

WizzAir informed MTI that their pre-pandemic flights between Hungary and Spain had resumed, with the exception of Castellón. WizzAir was able to fly between Hungary and Spain with reduced capacity last summer, and sometimes all flights had to be suspended. However, with the resumption of Spanish flights, they will be able to transport passengers with more favorable entry conditions.

In its statement, the airline draws attention to the need to fill in an official form on the Spanish Government’s side 48 hours before entry. Upon returning home, you will still need a Hungarian security certificate or the presentation of two negative PCR tests to avoid official quarantine.

WizzAir recalls that travelers from Hungary to Spain can choose from several destinations, such as Barcelona, ​​Ibiza and Tenerife.

