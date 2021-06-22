Year-round Adventures at Debrecen Zoo Only a Few Clicks Away: Annual Passes Going Digital!

Committed to adopting environmentally and user-friendly innovations, Hungary’s first zoo outside the capital strives for continuous upgrades to convenience services. Following last year’s launch of an online ticket sale system with no extra fees for, the institution is now the country’s first zoo to announce that Annual Passes are also available online.

Annual Passes purchased online only require a mobile device and a free app by TicketBase to use but visitors can still get a physical Annual Pass card at the admission desk.

Debrecen Zoo was one of the first facilities to city’s Debrecen Card program last June, with an Annual Pass discount for card owners specifically intended to strengthen local identity. Discounted Annual Passes are of course still available to Debrecen Card owners within this new Annual Pass system in a physical card format at the admission desk.

Dr. Gergely Sándor Nagy

CEO, Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park