Guest Nights Fall 69.7% in March

The number of guest nights at commercial accommodations in Hungary fell by an annual 69.7% to 224,000 in March due to pandemic restrictions, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

The number of guest nights spent by domestic travellers dropped by 66.2% to 136,000, while the number spent by foreign visitors fell by 73.9% to 88,000. Revenue of commercial accommodations fell by 70.4% to 4.5 billion forints (EUR 12.6m). Under pandemic protection measures, commercial accommodations have been open only to business travellers and for those on the road for educational purposes since early November. In January-March, guest nights at commercial accommodations fell by 86.2%, compared to the same period last year. The nights spent by domestic and foreign travellers fell by 81.8% and 90.4%, respectively. Revenue in the first quarter came to 11.1 billion forints, an 86.6% fall from last year, KSH said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay