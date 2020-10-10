15 fatalities, registered infections up by 1.176

Fifteen Covid-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, while the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 1,176 to 35,222, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday morning. The number of fatalities stands at 913, and 9,202 people have made a recovery.

There are 25,107 active infections and 993 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 56 on ventilators. Altogether 22,385 people are in official home quarantine and 803,648 tests have been carried out.

The website warned Hungarians to observe social distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations. It asked elderly people to pay increased attention to protecting themselves and observe general regulations. Entry restrictions for travellers from abroad remain in force. In addition to shops and public transport, wearing a mask is now mandatory in cinemas, theatres, health and social institutions and public offices, and clubs have to close by 11pm to curb the spread of the virus. Regulations include a ban on visiting hospitals and elderly care homes which have to take every possible measure to prevent infections, the site said.

The operative body responsible for handling the epidemic response has ordered six schools and 138 classes to revert to digital education. Fully 39 kindergartens and 14 schools have gone on emergency breaks, the website said.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (12,066), followed by Pest County (4,562) and the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (1,994), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (1,728), Hajdú-Bihar (1,600), Csongrád-Csanád (1,536) and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (1,513). Tolna County has the fewest infections (335).

