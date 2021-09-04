Szijjártó: Hungary Won’t Take in Any Afghan Migrants

The Hungarian government has rescued Afghans who helped Hungarian troops during the military campaign in Afghanistan but “not a single person apart from them will be accommodated”, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on the sidelines of an informal meeting with his European Union counterparts in Slovenia.

“The security of our country and that of the Hungarian people is of paramount importance,” the minister said. Central European participants in the meeting made it clear that they would not support any mandatory migrant quotas, Szijjártó said, adding that “each country has the sovereign right to decide whom to allow in and whom to live with”. “Nobody, whether Brussels or the European Commission, will force any decision concerning that matter on us,” he said. Participants in the talks also discussed issues around cooperation with China, India, and the Persian Gulf on Friday.

hungarymatters.hu