Hungary Reports 94 Coronavirus Fatalities and 1,548 New Infections

Fully 94 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,548 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 391,170, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

The death toll has risen to 13,931, while 299,989 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections has declined to 77,250, while there are 4,014 hospitalised Covid patients, 321 on a ventilator.

Altogether 18,205 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 3,414,023.

Fully 348,927 people have been vaccinated so far, with 134,824 having received the second jab. Hospital vaccinations using the Pfizer and Sputnik vaccines will continue this week and GPs are vaccinating people below the age of 60 with underling illnesses with AstraZeneca vaccine. Teams are also returning to several nursing homes, while second-round jabs of health workers will continue.

The government has extended coronavirus-related restrictions until March 1.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (72,796) and Pest County (49,040) so far, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (22,950), Hajdú-Bihar (21,950) and Győr-Moson-Sopron (21,764). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (8,689).

Source: koronavirus.gov.hu