Prince Philip of Edinburgh, II. Queen Elizabeth’s husband has been taken to hospital.

Buckingham Palace – the number one London office of the British royal family – announced on Wednesday afternoon that 100-year-old Prince Philip had been taken to a hospital in London.

They did not share much information with the public, they only said that Philip had not been feeling well lately and went to a hospital for a few days for observation and to rest.

(MTI)

pixabay