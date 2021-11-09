Weather models indicate strong cooling

Based on recent calculations, it increasingly appears that there may be a turnaround in the weather.

While in the vicinity of the British Isles an anticyclone may intensify, and to the east of it a cyclone, the marked cold front of which may reach Hungary from the north.

The exact process of crossing the front is still uncertain,

but with stormy northerly winds and torrential rainfall, arctic air can enter the Carpathian Basin, and there is a chance for a more wintery turn.

This means that in the first days of next week, it could freeze all night nationwide, and during the day the mercury of the thermometer will rise by only 5 degrees in many places.

What to expect in the coming days?

The National Meteorological Service forecasts that fog and clouds are expected to dissipate everywhere during the day on Tuesday, followed by mostly sunny weather with few clouds. Significant precipitation is unlikely. The air movement will be mostly moderate. The highest daytime temperatures are expected to be between 10 and 13 degrees, but may be slightly cooler in more cloudy areas. By late evening, the temperature drops to between 0 and +6 degrees.

On Wednesday, most of the fog and cloud cover that forms at night disappears during the day, with the sun shining in most places. The sunshine is filtered by veil clouds. Precipitation is unlikely. Occasionally the south, the southeast wind will pick up. The maximum temperature is expected between 7 and 14 degrees.

By Thursday morning, the fog formed at night will shrink, mostly disappear, but may persist in the northeast and western counties. Significant rainfall is unlikely, but drizzles may occur in foggy, overcast landscapes. Air movement remains moderate. The minimum temperature is between -4 and +5 degrees. Peak is usually expected to be between 9 and 14 degrees, but it can be colder in more cloudy, foggy areas.

