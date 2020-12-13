New Timetables for MÁV-Start and Volánbusz Take Effect on Sunday

The 2020/2021 schedule of MÁV-Start and Volánbusz will take effect on Sunday (13th December), bringing changes on about thirty railway lines and fifty bus lines, the railway company announced on Saturday.



The new bus schedules will provide a more favorable service than before, with more regular services, they wrote. Coordinated railway and bus connections will help passengers to reach their destination more comfortably, they emphasized.

The railway and bus timetable developments that will take effect on December 13th will affect almost every region of the country. In Eastern Hungary, for example, the InterCity network is expanding on several main lines, while the area of ​​Zemplén and Borsod is receiving new, direct connections to the capital in every second hour. InterCity service will be available every hour between Budapest and Békéscsaba, and a new InterCity will also depart from the capital to Békéscsaba late in the evening.

In order to create a competitive, modern and coordinated public transport, improvements, fleet renewal and track network renewal are absolutely necessary in the coming years – said Róbert Homolya, CEO of MÁV Zrt.

Every modernization aims to increase the choice of public transport over private travel, thus contributing to a significant reduction in emissions and a more livable environment – he said.

