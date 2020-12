A van crashed into a truck near the 67th kilometer of the M35 motorway in the Derecske area, on the side leading to Berettyóújfalu – reported katasztrofavedelem.hu on 12th December.

Professional firefighters from Berettyóújfalu and the Disaster Management Operations Service were alerted to the accident. Ambulances also arrived on the scene.

