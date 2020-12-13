‘Another Round’ is the Best European Movie in 2020

Danish drama ‘Another Round’ won the main prize at the European Film Awards on Saturday night in Berlin.

 

The danish drama, which was directed by Thomas Vinterberg, was the most successful film at the European Film Academy (EFA) gala. The event was organized without an on-site audience, instead it was broadcast online.

‘Another Round’, starring Mads Mikkelsen, won the award for Best Male Performance, Best Direction and Best Screenplay, too.

The film presents an experiment by a group of friends of middle-aged men: four high school teachers are examining in practice the assumption that a constant mild degree of drunkenness makes life better.

