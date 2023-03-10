Disney+ broadcasts the 95th Oscars live in Hungary

The 95th Academy Awards will be broadcast live exclusively on Disney+ in Hungary on March 12 at 11:30 p.m. This year’s gala is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who returns for the third time in this role.

This year’s awards gala also promises to be extremely exciting and entertaining, and the organizers are constantly announcing the talents joining the show.

Superstar Rihanna is scheduled to perform the Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther.” The Oscar-nominated song “This Is A Life” from the movie “Anywhere, Anywhere, Anytime” is performed by Oscar-winning talent David Byrne, Oscar-nominated actor Stephanie Hsu and musical trio Son Lux.

Actress and singer Sofia Carson, accompanied by songwriter Diane Warren, perform the Oscar-nominated song “Applause” from the film “Tell It Like a Woman.” And singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are making their Oscar debut with the Oscar-nominated song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film drama ‘RRR’

