IEAS Film Club: The Sunset Limited

Next week, the movie entitled The Sunset Limited (dir. Tommy Lee Jones, 2011) is screened at IEAS Film Club.

Short description: Through a chance encounter, two men of opposing ideologies deliberate spiritual, philosophical, and profound matters in a New York City apartment.

The discussion will be moderated by Gergő Nagy.

As usual, organizers are screening the film from 6 p.m. in Studio 111, and after the film, they’ll host a discussion about the film and the topics addressed by it. The event itself is free of charge, join them for the fun and bring along your friends, family, roommate and anyone you think would enjoy it.

Program: Film Club on Tuesday (March 14), 6 pm, Studio 111, Main Building

The language of the event is English.