An Advent fundraising campaign starts in Debrecen

As in the previous year, the Debrecen Charitable Body and the city of Debrecen, together with the historical churches, will organize this year’s unique ecumenical Advent fundraising campaign – the organization said in a statement.



On this occasion, on the first day of the action, on November 8, 2021, Diána Széles, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen, held a press conference; Kocsis Philippi Greek Catholic Archbishop Metropolitan; András Beszterczey, diaconal adviser of the Trans-Tisza Reformed Diocese, pastor; András Törő, head of the office of the Diocese of Debrecen-Nyíregyháza; Márton Juhász, the executive director of the Hungarian Reformed Charity Service and Éva Juhász Rózsahegyiné, the chairman of the Debrecen Charitable Body.

Deputy Mayor Diánles Széles emphasized, among other things, that when it comes to the need for cooperation, Debrecen can always set an example. This has already characterized us and built this city. The current cooperation in Debrecen also shows the power of love and cooperation. No matter how difficult the situation was last year, no matter how favorable Advent fundraising was, it was very successful because the collaboration between civilians, the city, and the historical churches worked very well, and the citizens of Debrecen and the businesses in Debrecen were extremely helpful. In 2020, more than 30 businesses managed to place collection boxes in which employees could place their donations. From the contents of these boxes, more than 500 volunteers put together 6,500 packages in the unit boxes of the Hungarian Reformed Charity Service, mainly containing durable food, cleaning, and toiletries, and delivered them to more than 4,000 people in need in Debrecen in need. Among them, the relatives of the victims of the coronavirus epidemic, pensioners and family members received special attention. The aim of the campaign is to collect durable food, cleaning products and sweets for families with small children until 23 December. Until then, donations will continue to be delivered to those in need.

According to the words of the Greek Catholic metropolitan-metropolitan Philip Kocsis, man desires good and goodness. Both are important characteristics of a man created in the image of God – we love it when we are treated well, we get love when we are treated well. That’s when we feel good. And it is also true that man is inwardly good, and there is as much urge in him to give love as there is to receive love. This fundraising gives people the opportunity to do good, and as a result of collecting, that good can be passed on to many members of the coalition.

András Beszterczey, the diaconal counselor of the Trans-Tisza Reformed Diocese, believes that during the Advent wait, God reminds us again and again that every day of our lives must be somewhere that we want to take care of those in need. We want to give love either with a box of donations, a handshake, or in the form of any institutional care.

According to András Törő, the office manager of the Diocese of Debrecen-Nyíregyháza, during the Advent, the Savior presents us with Himself. And when we experience this gift as a believer, it must move us further: it is necessary to develop our actions out of touch. When we start this gathering when we want to help, it is because God has helped us, we have been gifted, and we want to pass on that love. The touch of the seed, the bestowal, should motivate everyone to give abundantly, to be generous, since God is also generous to us.

According to Márton Juhász, the executive director of the Hungarian Reformed Charity Service, they always emphasize that they are not a classic humanitarian aid organization, but a charity service. Love motivates their will to help, and they seek to testify that they receive this love from God. It doesn’t matter what goes into the gift boxes! Márton Juhász asked the donors to put food in the boxes that they would like to eat and put on the Christmas table. The program of the Hungarian Reformed Charity Service has been running nationwide for 15 years now. This year, their goal is to collect 100,000 kilograms of durable food, which meets the weekly perennial food needs of about 10,000 large families. It is fantastic to know that in Debrecen, the whole city is participating in this program, said the managing director.

Éva Rózsahegyiné Éva Juhász, the chairman of the Debrecen Charitable Body, recalled the story of a little boy who became a bishop in Myra as an adult and distributed the vast wealth inherited from his family to the poor. Perhaps everyone is familiar with the story of the three girls when the bishop smuggled a purse of gold out their windows under the cover of the night to save them and get married. During Advent, let us all be a little St. Nicholas, let us share what we can share with those in need, fill as many boxes of love as possible! Said Éva Juhász from Rózsahegy.

According to current hopes, the center of fundraising is Kossuth Square in Debrecen, “Add more!” it will be in a cottage, but the organizers are once again looking for larger businesses with a request to place collection boxes at their sites. At the same time, donations will be available at the institutions of the churches participating in the action.

The organizers of the collection mainly wait for durable food (sugar, oil, canned food, flour, cocoa, tea, spices, sweets, dry pasta, biscuits, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise) with a warranty of at least six months. mainly detergent, rinse aid, toothpaste, baby and adult diapers, shampoo, shower gel. Donors can also think of people with food intolerances with sugar- or gluten-free products such as sweeteners, sugar-free biscuits and gluten-free pasta.

