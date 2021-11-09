The Aquaticum Strand building is among the world’s architectural best

Péter Bordás received the highest award for his Aquaticum Debrecen Strand design, a waterpark in Debrecen.

Every two years, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), and the International Association for Sports and Leisure Facilities (IAKS) present the architectural awards for the best international sports and leisure facilities.

This year, four gold, seven silver, and seven bronze awards were presented in Cologne, where BORD Architectural Studio was the only Hungarian winner. Péter Bordás received the highest award for his Aquaticum Debrecen Strand design.

The BORD Architectural Studio was awarded alongside internationally renowned star architects such as Bjarke Ingels Group (CopenHill), Nikken Sekkei (Ariake Gymnastics Centre), and Populous (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium).

Péter Bordás said that the jury called the waterpark an architectural jewel and praised its revolutionary solutions. “Every part of the building, every detail of it tries to fit in and blend into the forest, but still gives people a three-dimensional experience, an adventure and makes them want to explore. I think those are its main virtues”, he pointed out.

The architect was also invited to lecture on the building at the IAKS international congress on 27th October.

debrecen.hu