Several customers have reported receiving text messages claiming to be from Debrecen Waterworks (Debreceni Vízmű Zrt.), urging them to settle overdue water bills.

However, the company emphasizes that it never communicates in this way. They reaffirm that all official messages are sent by post or via the Zafír portal to the email addresses provided by customers. Any text or phone messages are simple scams and should be ignored.

(Debreceni Nap)