The elderly woman in Debrecen had no chance to defend herself – this is how she was robbed in broad daylight

The suspect shoved a 74-year-old woman and snatched her bag in Debrecen. A police lieutenant colonel chased the attacker and detained her until patrol officers arrived.

According to police reports, the elderly woman was walking home from the store last Friday when a middle-aged woman approached her, pushed her, and tore the bag from her hand. The attack happened so quickly, the victim had no chance to defend herself. Once the assailant got hold of the bag, which contained groceries and a few thousand forints, she fled the scene.

Unfortunately for her, a police officer who was off duty witnessed the entire incident. Lieutenant Colonel Attila Jámbor, deputy commander of the Hosszúpályi Police Station, immediately sprang into action. He caught the robber within moments and alerted his colleagues.

The victim had her belongings returned on the spot, while the attacker was handcuffed and taken to the police station.

Detectives interrogated the 51-year-old woman on charges of robbery. She was placed in criminal custody, and the police requested her pre-trial detention, which the court has since ordered.

