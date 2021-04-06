April snow fell in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on April snow fell in Debrecen

The striking cold arrived, followed by wind and snow.

Photo: MTI / Zsolt Czeglédi

In the afternoon we can expect less rain in the southeast and in the northwest some snow showers. Late in the afternoon, the clouds will start to decrease from the northwest. The west-northwest wind will be strong. During the day we can measure only 4-9 degrees and then expect a rapid cooling.

On Wednesday, in sunny weather, several of our regions may experience scattered showers and snow showers, and in some places, the sky may thunder. West, northwest wind will be strong, in some places stormy. In the morning the temperature will be between -7, 0 and in the afternoon between 3-9 degrees.

Related Posts

Track lock in the Great Forest

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Rare, colorful Far Eastern birds came to the Debrecen Zoo

Bácsi Éva

April snow fell in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *