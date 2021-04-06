April snow fell in Debrecen

The striking cold arrived, followed by wind and snow.

In the afternoon we can expect less rain in the southeast and in the northwest some snow showers. Late in the afternoon, the clouds will start to decrease from the northwest. The west-northwest wind will be strong. During the day we can measure only 4-9 degrees and then expect a rapid cooling.

On Wednesday, in sunny weather, several of our regions may experience scattered showers and snow showers, and in some places, the sky may thunder. West, northwest wind will be strong, in some places stormy. In the morning the temperature will be between -7, 0 and in the afternoon between 3-9 degrees.