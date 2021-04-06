170 patients died, the number of infected people in Hungary increase of 1890

170, mostly elderly, chronic patients died, and another 1,890 Hungarian citizens were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, koronavirus.gov.hu ​​said on Tuesday, emphasizing that 2,432,313 people have been vaccinated in Hungary so far, 922,886 of them have already been vaccinated in the second dose. they also received a vaccine.

The government portal wrote that the number of infected people in Hungary had increased to 691,743. The number of the deceased rose to 22,098 and that of the recovered to 418,568.

The number of active infections increased to 251,077. The hospital cares for 12,007 patients with coronavirus, 1,440 of whom are on ventilators.

There are 44,172 in official home quarantine, and the number of samples has increased to 4,783,383.

According to the map of the site, most people have been registered so far in Budapest (128,770) and Pest County (97,014). It is followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron (38,969), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (38,512) and Hajdú-Bihar county (36,660). The county least affected by the infection is Zala county (15 130).

