On April 2 and 4, 2021, the patrols of the Hajdúnánási Motorway Subdivision of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters took action against the drivers of overweight vehicles on the M3 motorway in a total of three cases.

The drivers at Polgár and Hajdúnánás were fined hundreds of thousands of forints by the police, who were detained until the violation was terminated and the fine was paid.

police.hu