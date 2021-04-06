Track lock in the Great Forest

The Magic Forest project has reached its second phase, as part of which the tram stop Aquaticum in the great Forest will be rebuilt, as well as four crossings on the tramway on Pallagi road.

Due to the construction works, from Tuesday, April 6th, 2021, from the start of operation until the completion of the construction works, on Sunday, June 6th, tram 1 will be suspended on the section of Pallagi road, and between Nagyerdei Blvd. and the Clinics. You can only travel on the line by transfer, and the stop called Aquaticum is omitted. Due to the track lock, on tram line 1, the services will run in two stages on the route of Nagyállomás – Nagyerdei Blvd. – Nagyállomás and Medgyessy sétány – Clinics – Medgyessy sétány route. The stop called Aquaticum will be omitted, the Clinics can only be reached by transfer.

Details on www.dkv.hu!

DKV