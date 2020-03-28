Vodafone Hungary aquires further spectrum for 5G services

Vodafone Hungary acquired further spectrum for next generation 5G mobile services at the 5G spectrum auction conducted by NMHH (National Media and Infocommunications Authority) for a total cost of HUF 38,65 billion. With these newly acquired spectrum bands suitable for boosting speed, capacity and coverage, the operator is in good position to continue its 5G roll out and efforts to digitalize Hungary.

Vodafone Hungary was the first among Hungarian mobile operators to launch its live commercial 5G service in 2019, in the downtown of Budapest and at the ZalaZONE Automotive Proving Ground, thanks to its 3600MHz frequency spectrum acquired in 2016.

In May 2019, first at the ceremonial opening of the ZalaZONE Automotive Proving Ground in Zalaegerszeg, a few days later, at the HQ of Vodafone Hungary in Budapest, the operator has launched Hungary’s first, permanent 5G base stations. Network capabilities were demonstrated through a car remotely controlled using 5G connection.

The next milestone in Vodafone’s 5G developments was reached in the autumn of 2019, when Vodafone Hungary launched the country’s first commercial 5G network accessible by the public in downtown Budapest. The commercial 5G network in Budapest runs on a total of 34 5G base stations.

Vodafone Hungary has acquired a total of 80 MHz at the auction held on March 26, 2020, comprising of: