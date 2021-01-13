Latinovits Theater – László Papp thanked the government for the development of Debrecen

The internal construction of the Latinovits Theater has reached an important stage, writes the mayor of Debrecen in his Facebook post. With the help of the tower crane just set up, the construction of the big stage technology will begin. Almost 150 tons of steel structures will be installed on the main stage. The gallery system of the studio theater is still being built, as is the ceiling acoustic insulation of the Orpheum, he lists.

László Papp said: “Thanks to the Debrecen 2030 program and the government, the Latinovits Theater will be a real 21st-century playground! Debrecen is developing! ”

Photo: Facebook / László Papp

debreceninap.hu