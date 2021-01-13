Another consignment of vaccines arrived in Debrecen

Another consignment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines arrived at the South Pest Central Hospital, then at the Bács-Kiskun County Training Hospital, the University of Debrecen and the Petz Aladár County Training Hospital on Tuesday.

The fourth shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine arrived in Debrecen on Tuesday. Gyula Buchholcz, chief pharmacist, said on M1:

Sufficient vaccines have been received to actively immunize 2,500 people.

As he said, there are currently 12 vaccination sites, 5-5.5 thousand people have been vaccinated so far, and those who received the vaccine after Christmas will receive the second vaccination early next week.

The vaccine was transported to several hospitals in Budapest.

A thousand ampoules arrived at the Institute of Pharmacy at Semmelweis University. The vaccine will be stored there and transported from there to the vaccination sites, he added.

Márta Patyi, chief physician of the hospital hygiene department of the Bács-Kiskun County Educational Hospital, told the public media that three trays of vaccines had arrived at the institution on Tuesday, with which about 3,500 people could be vaccinated.

The vaccines are stored in a camera-guarded room in a lockable freezer between -60 and -80 degrees Celsius, and a security guard constantly monitors the temperature on the refrigerator display, she explained.

She added that 2,500 people have been vaccinated at the hospital so far.

According to M1, another, third vaccine consignment has also arrived in Győr. Here, as six people can be vaccinated from one ampoule, 6,600 doses were received. According to the report, more than 3,600 people were vaccinated from the first two consignments at the Győr vaccination point, but other vaccination points also “entered”: first Petz Aladár County Training Hospital was designated for vaccination, then from there the vaccine was transported to Sopron, Mosonmagyaróvár, Csorna and Kapuvár, so that health workers there can be vaccinated locally. According to the information, they were also prepared here for those vaccinated after Christmas to receive the second vaccine from Wednesday.

