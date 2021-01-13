Euro area securities issues statistics: November 2020

The annual growth rate of the outstanding amount of debt securities issued by euro area residents decreased from 8.2% in October 2020 to 7.5% in November.

For the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents, the annual growth rate was 1.2% in November 2020, compared with 1.0% in October.

Debt securities

New issuances of debt securities by euro area residents totalled EUR 605.1 billion in November 2020. Redemptions amounted to EUR 635.2 billion and hence net redemptions to EUR 30.0 billion. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by euro area residents decreased from 8.2% in October 2020 to 7.5% in November.

Breakdown by maturity

The annual growth rate of outstanding short-term debt securities decreased from 20.9% in October 2020 to 20.2% in November. For long-term debt securities, the annual growth rate decreased from 7.1% in October 2020 to 6.4% in November. The annual growth rate of outstanding fixed rate long-term debt securities decreased from 7.9% in October 2020 to 7.0% in November. The annual rate of change of outstanding variable rate long-term debt securities was 0.0% in November 2020, compared with -0.1% in October.

Breakdown by sector

As regards the sectoral breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by non-financial corporations decreased from 12.0% in October 2020 to 11.6% in November. For the monetary financial institutions (MFIs) sector, this growth rate decreased from 2.5% in October 2020 to 1.7% in November. The annual growth rate of outstanding debt securities issued by financial corporations other than MFIs decreased from 4.7% in October 2020 to 2.7% in November. For the general government, this growth rate was 11.9% in November 2020, compared with 12.1% in October.

The annual rate of change of outstanding short-term debt securities issued by MFIs was -11.1% in November 2020, compared with -11.4% in October. The annual growth rate of outstanding long-term debt securities issued by MFIs decreased from 4.6% in October 2020 to 3.6% in November.

Breakdown by currency

Concerning the currency breakdown, the annual growth rate of outstanding euro-denominated debt securities decreased from 9.5% in October 2020 to 8.8% in November. For debt securities in other currencies, this rate of change decreased from 0.7% in October 2020 to -0.5% in November.

Listed shares

New issuances of listed shares by euro area residents totalled EUR 17.3 billion in November 2020. Redemptions amounted to EUR 3.3 billion and hence net issues to EUR 14.0 billion. The annual growth rate of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents (excluding valuation changes) was 1.2% in November 2020, compared with 1.0% in October. The annual growth rate of listed shares issued by non-financial corporations increased from 0.8% in October 2020 to 1.1% in November. For MFIs, the corresponding growth rate was 0.0% in November 2020, compared with 0.1% in October. For financial corporations other than MFIs, this growth rate was 2.1% in November 2020, compared with 2.2% in October.

The market value of the outstanding amount of listed shares issued by euro area residents totalled EUR 8,235.9 billion at the end of November 2020. Compared with EUR 8,495.9 billion at the end of November 2019, this represents an annual decrease of -3.1% in the value of the stock of listed shares in November 2020, up from -12.4% in October.

