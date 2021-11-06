Németh Hails Hungary’s CoE Presidency

The Council of Europe (CoE) has seen “remarkable results” on the issues of national minorities and green human rights under Hungary’s chairmanship of its Committee of Ministers, Zsolt Németh, the head of parliament’s foreign affairs committee, said.

Hungary this week hosted a meeting of the committee on political affairs and democracy of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). Németh, who heads the Hungarian delegation to the PACE, told a press conference that it was the CoE’s focus on democracy, the rule of law and human and minority rights that made it important to Hungarian foreign policy. As regards minority rights, Németh said the CoE had approved a report by Elvira Kovács, an ethnic Hungarian politician from Serbia’s Vojvodina region, on the protection of national minorities, adding that Hungary had organised four conferences around the report. The conclusions of those conferences were compiled in the so-called Strasbourg Declaration, he said, expressing hope that this work would be carried on by future CoE presidencies.

