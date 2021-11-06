“EU-Central Asia Cooperation Highly Important”

Hungary attributes great importance to cooperation between the European Union and Central Asia, especially in the current period when the situation in Afghanistan causes unprecedented security challenges for the whole world, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said in Bishkek.

Szijjártó told a joint press conference with Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbayev that “perhaps never before has there been as much attention focused on Central Asia as today”. Possible reasons include global economic changes boosting the role of eastern regions and the failure of international intervention in Afghanistan, he added.

He slammed Brussels for “repeatedly making mistakes” and publishing irresponsible statements similar to 2015 which Szijjártó said increased “the danger of a new and ever-more serious migratory wave to develop”. During the time of the coronavirus pandemic, this poses not only security and civilisation threats but also serious health risks, he added. He said it was a mistake that Brussels had not asked the opinion of Central Asian countries when it encouraged them to accept a large number of Afghan refugees. The Hungarian government shares the view of the region’s states that the crisis developed in Afghanistan must be resolved within that country. Rather than accepting migrants, the EU should provide more resources to support border protection, Szijjártó said. “It appears the European Commission and its leader still cannot understand the importance of border protection, so perhaps they should come to Central Asia for training and to see what the real world is about and what will happen if several hundred thousand or perhaps a million migrants from Afghanistan break in on Europe,” Szijjártó added. He also said that good bilateral political cooperation with Kyrgyzstan had already yielded concrete economic advantages for Hungary. Kyrgyz-Hungarian trade increased by 56% this year and preparations are in a final stage for a direct flight between Budapest and Bishkek to be operated by Wizz Air. An agreement has been signed about the mutual acceptance of vaccination certificates, he added.

Ties in education are also important, with 483 Kyrgyz students having applied for 150 scholarships available in Hungary this year, he said. Hungarian language training started in one of Kyrgyzstan’s largest state universities from October, he added. Szijjártó also said that Hungary greatly appreciated Kyrgyzstan’s efforts for self-protection and for maintaining the region’s stability, which also contributes to Europe’s security. As a result, Hungary supports Kyrgyzstan’s application for membership in the United Nations Security Council, he added.

