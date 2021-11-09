Joan Carrillo is the new head coach of DVSC

Joan Carrillo became the head coach of the Debrecen VSC in the OTP Bank League.

At the club’s press conference on Monday, it was stated that a one-and-a-half-year contract was signed with the Spanish coach, who is not unfamiliar with the Hungarian front line, as he worked in Székesfehérvár as Paulo Sousa’s assistant since 2011. After 12 rounds, Debrecen is in ninth place in the NB I table with three wins, four draws and five defeats, 13 points.

Joan Carrillo said at the press conference he was pleased with the invitation from Debrecen, aware that DVSC is a successful club that has already made its mark at home and abroad.

The manager came to Debrecen with great motivation, as he put it, “he is hungry for success” and will do his best to achieve it. Loki has watched a number of matches, feels familiar with the players, and said it was a special advantage that young and already internationally renowned players make up the team together. For Carrillo, the most important thing is to stabilize the team, and he thinks fans have an important role to play in that as well.

Sports director Dániel Tőzsér indicated that Joan Carrillo is already training for Tuesday. Their goal at the beginning of the season has not changed, and staying confident and stabilizing the club is still paramount – he added.

