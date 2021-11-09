Emergency care is changing in Debrecen

From November 8, instead of the principle of territorial care, the location of patient care and treatment in the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen will be determined on the basis of patients’ complaints and symptoms, the institution said. The deteriorating epidemic situation necessitated a change in the order of emergency patient care. All patients with respiratory disease and/or fever in Hajdú-Bihar County should be admitted to the Emergency Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center at the University of Debrecen Campus Department of Emergency.

However, this does not apply to patients belonging to the admission and care area of ​​the Count István Tisza Hospital in Berettyóújfalu, who are admitted and cared for in an emergency in Berettyóújfalu as before. Patients with severe, confirmed coronavirus infection are treated at the Epidemiology Care Center of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, regardless of their address.

The management of the Clinical Center seeks the understanding and cooperation of patients.

debreceninap.hu