The Future of Debrecen movement is preparing for this year’s Flower Carnival with surprise

Within the framework of the Debrecen 2030 program, the city management announced a new environmental policy, the aim of which is to develop Debrecen in a sustainable, “green” way in the coming years.

This year we also made a very serious novelty. This principle has always prevailed in connection with the Flower Carnival for many years, always better, always more beautiful. An idea formulated a good few years ago was put into practice. We wanted flower carts to be integrated into flower carnival programs in an increasingly environmentally conscious way. As a truly Hungarian innovation, the first city-owned electric flower car in Debrecen was realized in a collaboration between two Hungarian companies, Zolend Kft., As a small company in Hungary, and ITE Kft., a member of the ITK group, as a medium-sized company.

– said Mayor László Papp at Monday’s press conference.

László Papp added: the car itself is made in the spirit of the Civaqua. The city’s largest environmental protection program can be implemented with the support of the Hungarian government.

At this stage of the procurement process, it can be stated with great certainty that the first phase of the Civaqua program will enter the implementation phase during the autumn.

The flower cart is implemented with the support of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology.

The flower carnival is an important, emblematic symbol of Debrecen. We wanted sustainability to appear here, green development. Our starting point was to make this means of transport sustainable and to run on renewable energy. In thinking together with the engineers, we also took into account that we will be using this tool for a few days a year at the flower carnival and how good it would be if we could use it at other times as well. From this came the idea to have a propulsion system for the vehicle that we can use for city management purposes on the other days of the year, either in the flower market or for the care of city flowers – emphasized Deputy Mayor Ákos Balázs.

The unique composition will feature a sup, in addition to water, the main element of the Civaqua program, drawing attention to the fact that – in response to the requests for the “Our Civaqua” idea competition – this sport will later be available for water by one of the Civaqua programs.

Gábor Tenk, the managing director of ITE Kft., which belongs to the ITK group of companies, said that they trust that the vehicle manufactured by the ITK group of companies will stand the test and can help the city all year round.

The Civaqua project is a matter of strategic importance for Debrecen, and by representing it on the 20th anniversary we are making a big step forward – pointed out Endre Zsigmond, the managing director of Zolend Kft. The city aims to gradually replace diesel-powered flower carts with zero-emission, environmentally conscious vehicles, the statement said.

Debrecen City Hall Press