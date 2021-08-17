You can also follow the concert of Tamás Vásáry and the Zoltán Kodály World Youth Orchestra in Debrecen online

In view of the great interest, those interested can also follow the concert of Tamás Vásáry and the Zoltán Kodály World Youth Orchestra online on the www.music.unideb.hu website by clicking on the link below (https://ymsa.unideb.hu).

It is no longer possible to receive wristbands for the pre-registered event, only those who have previously indicated their intention to participate can watch the concert. The organizers are asking those who have not been able to register for the event so far to follow the performance of the world band online, if possible.

debreceninap.hu