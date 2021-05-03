Galgóczi: there will be enough people vaccinated to avoid another severe wave

The third wave of the coronavirus epidemic has passed, but it is still important to continue the vaccination program as it avoids another severe wave, the head of the epidemiology department at the National Center for Public Health told public media on Sunday.

Ágnes Galgóczi emphasized that the higher the population’s vaccination rate, the lower the chance of another severe wave.

She stressed that all vaccines are effective as well as safe and can protect you from being hospitalized.

The head of the department said the epidemiological data is improving thanks to the restrictive measures as well as the vaccination program: the numbers of actively infected people, those treated in the hospital and those on the ventilator are constantly decreasing.

Hungary reached four million vaccinated people on Friday, but it remains important to adhere to the rules on mask-wearing, hygiene and distance.

she noted that the vaccination rate for nursing homes has now reached 80 percent, allowing the ban on visits to institutions to be suspended.

Ágnes Galgóczi asked those who have not done so to register for the vaccination, as this is the only way to schedule an appointment for vaccines, and GPs can only give a vaccination after that.

