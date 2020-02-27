Wizz Air Launches Fewer Flights to Italy

Wizz Air canceled all flights to Italy between 10th March and 4th April.

It is not possible to book tickets at this time to Rome, Bologna, Catania, Naples, Milan and Bari. For these days, the booking page indicates no flights.

Wizz Air wrote that they decrease the frequency of some flights, including those to Italy, due to a fall in demand, but will not suspend, cancel all flights to these destinations between 11th March and 2nd April, with reduced capacity traveling to these destinations is possible.

Affected passengers will be notified of the cancellation by email at least 15 days prior to departure, and may choose to accept a free re-booking, receive 100% of the original fare or 120% in credit to WIZZ their account.

Source: 24.hu / MTI

Photo: MTI / Szilárd Koszticsák