Wizz Air Launches Fewer Flights to Italy

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Wizz Air Launches Fewer Flights to Italy

Wizz Air canceled all flights to Italy between 10th March and 4th April.

It is not possible to book tickets at this time to Rome, Bologna, Catania, Naples, Milan and Bari. For these days, the booking page indicates no flights.

Wizz Air wrote that they decrease the frequency of some flights, including those to Italy, due to a fall in demand, but will not suspend, cancel all flights to these destinations between 11th March and 2nd April, with reduced capacity traveling to these destinations is possible.

Affected passengers will be notified of the cancellation by email at least 15 days prior to departure, and may choose to accept a free re-booking, receive 100% of the original fare or 120% in credit to WIZZ their account.

Source: 24.hu / MTI

Photo: MTI / Szilárd Koszticsák

Related Posts

Photo of the Day: Winter in Zala county

Kurucz Judit

Temperatures drop by 10 Celsius degrees on Thursday

Kurucz Judit

New Special Event at Debrecen Zoo

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Cívis utca - Homy flat close to Uni

54 m2 flat for rent
110 000 Ft

Debrecen, Piac utca

20 m2 shop for sale
9 900 000 Ft

Debrecen, Hatvan utca

54 m2 flat for rent
120 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *