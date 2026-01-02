Monetary developments in the euro area: November 2025

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Monetary developments in the euro area: November 2025

On 2 January 2026, the European Central Bank reported the following key trends in monetary aggregates and lending for November 2025:

  • The broad monetary aggregate M3 grew by 3.0% year-on-year, up from 2.8% in October.

  • The narrower aggregate M1 (currency in circulation and overnight deposits) rose by 5.0%, slightly down from 5.2% in October.

  • Short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) improved to -0.8% from -1.8%.

  • Marketable instruments (M3-M2) increased to 1.6% from 1.4%.

Sectoral contributions to M3 growth:

  • M1 contributed 3.2 percentage points (slightly down from 3.3).

  • M2-M1 contributed -0.3 points (up from -0.5).

  • M3-M2 contributed 0.1 points (unchanged).

Deposits by sector:

  • Household deposits grew by 3.3% (up from 3.0%).

  • Non-financial corporations’ deposits were stable at 3.4%.

  • Deposits by investment funds other than money market funds fell to 0.5% from 2.7%.

Counterparts of M3 (factors driving M3 growth):

  • Claims on the private sector: +3.2 points (up from 2.7).

  • Net external assets: +1.9 points (up from 1.7).

  • Claims on general government: +0.3 points (up from 0.2).

  • Longer-term liabilities: -1.2 points (down from -1.0).

  • Other counterparts: -1.1 points (down from -0.9).

Loans to euro area residents:

  • Total claims increased 2.6% y-o-y (up from 2.3%).

  • Claims on general government rose to 0.7% (from 0.6%).

  • Claims on the private sector grew to 3.4% (from 2.9%).

Adjusted loans to the private sector:

  • Overall growth: 3.4% (up from 3.0%).

  • Households: 2.9% (up from 2.8%).

  • Non-financial corporations: 3.1% (up from 2.9%).

(ecb.europa.eu)

