Monetary developments in the euro area: November 2025

On 2 January 2026, the European Central Bank reported the following key trends in monetary aggregates and lending for November 2025:

The broad monetary aggregate M3 grew by 3.0% year-on-year, up from 2.8% in October.

The narrower aggregate M1 (currency in circulation and overnight deposits) rose by 5.0%, slightly down from 5.2% in October.

Short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) improved to -0.8% from -1.8%.