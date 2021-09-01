As the new school year begins, DKV schedules change

The 2021/22 school year begins in educational institutions, to which local public transport is also adapted. From 1 September 2021, bus, trolleybus and tram services will once again run according to the teaching period, working day schedule.

According to DKV, in order to serve the travel needs of the students even more completely, bus 14 starting from the Tudáspark stop at 07:40 will run with sign 14I from September 1, 2021.

Season tickets for September can already be purchased at the company’s season ticket offices and on the website www.dkv.hu. The electronic pass can be purchased for any type of card and student card, with a few clicks, by credit card payment, without queuing 24 hours a day.

debreceninap.hu