Teaching begins later in another grammar school in Debrecen

Mayor László Papp and Zsolt Tirpák, Chancellor of the Vocational Training Center of Debrecen (DSZC), held a press conference on the change of the starting date of the teaching day in another school in Debrecen on 31 August 2021.

In the 2021/2022 academic year, the Vocational Training Center of Debrecen will join the initiative with 11 member institutions, in addition to the Kós Károly Art High School and the Csokonai Vitéz Mihály High School, the Árpád Tóth High School will also join the program until the autumn break, on an experimental basis.

– announced Mayor László Papp. The mayor stressed that in the institutions of the DSZC, 10,400 students will be affected by the delayed school start this school year, so far this number has been 2,700.

With the training center and the institutions of the tank district, a total of 12,645 students will be affected by the change from September.

László Papp added: DKV Zrt. as a partner in adapting public transport to the delayed school start date. We hope that with the delayed start of school, the morning congestion will be significantly relieved.

To further meet the travel needs of students, for example, bus 14, which will depart from the Tudáspark Park stop at 07:40, will run temporarily with a 14I sign from 1 September 2021.

The municipality, together with the Vocational Training Center of Debrecen and the Debrecen Tank District Center, launched its so-called pilot project last year.

The point of this was that for a year, classes would start at half past nine instead of 8.

In this school year, teaching will start later in all 11 institutions of the Vocational Training Center of Debrecen. In the 2020/21 academic year, the 8.30 o’clock start of the teaching day was fully introduced in three institutions: the Gábor Bethlen Technical School of the DSZC, the DSZC Chemical Industry Technical School and the András Mechwart András Mechwart Technical School of Mechanical Engineering and Informatics.

Zsolt Tirpák, the chancellor of the Vocational Training Center of Debrecen, said: based on the experience of the last school year, an innovative school start is an effective and good opportunity for students and colleagues.

Young people can tune in to the sun a bit, and long-distance travelers also have the opportunity to get around comfortably. Thus, following last year’s pilot, the Vocational Training Center of Debrecen will support the start of work at 9 in all its institutions this school year.

The chancellor added that in the vocational training system, the project also has room for education, so starting half an hour later does not mean that there will be half an hour more students in the school.

It is not only from the children’s and pedagogical point of view that a later start is justified. It is very important that our teachers and teachers can do their thing according to the family-friendly spirit and, if necessary, if a small child has to be taken to kindergarten or nursery, they should also have time to tune in to the work.

– emphasized Zsolt Tirpák.

Last year, the Debrecen Tank District Center introduced the start of the teaching day on an experimental basis from September 1 at 8.30 am in two institutions, the Csokonai Vitéz Mihály Grammar School in Debrecen and the Kós Károly Art Grammar School and College. This year, another institution, the Árpád Tóth Grammar School, will join the pilot program until the autumn break, after which a decision will be made on its possible final introduction.

Debrecen City Hall Press