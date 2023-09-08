Inflation rates in Hungary during August

In August, consumer prices were on average 16.4 percent higher than a year earlier, and the price of household energy and vehicle fuels rose significantly in the past year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) announced on Friday.



Consumer prices increased by an average of 0.7 percent in one month, within which clothing items cost 1.6 percent less.

Food prices rose by 19.5 percent compared to August 2022. Within this, sugar (67.9 percent), buffet goods (29.6 percent), chocolate and cocoa (25.8 percent), pastries (20.1 percent), Paris and sausages (19.7 percent) ). Within the product group, the price of flour decreased by 10.4 percent.

Household energy rose in price by 34.7 percent year-on-year, including piped gas by 47.1 percent, electric energy by 25.3 percent, and bottled gas by 25.2 percent. The price of vehicle fuels rose by 31.1 percent.

Services rose in price by 13.2 percent, including highway use, car rental, parking by 24.6, sports and museum tickets by 20.4, vehicle repair and maintenance by 19.4, holiday services by 18.1, home repair and maintenance by 16.2 percent, taxi by 16.1 percent more than a year ago.

The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 12.7 percent on average, of which the price of alcoholic beverages increased by 16.4 percent.

You had to pay 2.3 percent more for durable consumer goods, 11.2 percent more for kitchen and other furniture, 9.5 percent more for heating and cooking equipment, 6.9 percent more for new cars, 6.1 percent more for room furniture, while used cars 8.0 percent less.

Compared to August 2022, the price of pet food rose by 34.8 percent, detergents and cleaning products by 30.2 percent, personal care products by 18.3 percent, and home repair and maintenance products by 8.4 percent.

In one month, compared to July 2023, food prices rose by an average of 0.3 percent. Within this, sugar went up by 54.6, pork by 7.3, poultry by 2.5, buffet goods by 2.3, cooking oil by 1.5, chocolate and cocoa by 1.0 percent, while flour by 11.5, eggs cost 9.5 percent, seasonal foods (potatoes, fresh vegetables, fresh domestic and southern fruit in total) 5.0 percent, butter and buttercream 4.4 percent, bread 2.3 percent, and dairy products 1.9 percent less.

The price of vehicle fuels rose by 8.2 percent in one month.

You had to pay 1.6 percent less for clothing items, 0.3 percent less for household energy, within the latter, 0.6 percent less for electricity, while the price of piped gas did not change.

(MTI)

Photo: Yvette Frank