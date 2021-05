Hungary’s economy could grow by around 12-14% in the second quarter, Finance Minister Mihály Varga said at an annual meeting of the Joint Venture Association.

Varga noted that Hungary’s GDP rose by 1.9% quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter, compared to an average decline of 0.4% for the European Union as a whole and a 0.6% drop for the euro zone. Hungary’s government targets full-year GDP growth of 4.3% for 2021.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay