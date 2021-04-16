Hungary Records 256 Covid Fatalities, 5,307 New Infections

Fully 256 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 5,307 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

So far 3,090,994 people have received a first jab, while 1,325,587 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections stands at 271,963, while hospitals are caring for 9,848 Covid patients, 1,156 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 47,671 people in official quarantine, while 5,033,736 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 736,982 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 24,521. Fully 440,498 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

