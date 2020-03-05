Budapest government office steps up consumer protection related to new virus

The government office of Budapest has introduced stricter checks on products sold in retail stores for which public demand has increased in light of the new coronavirus outbreak, the office said in a statement. Hand sanitisers are the focus of checks to measure their efficacy, “so as to avoid creating a false sense of security” should products fall short of required standards, the statement said. The office is also monitoring pricing labels to make sure that the prices are in line with regulations and outlets are not charging more for certain products than indicated on the label, it added. The office will apply “increased rigour” if the rules are violated and will impose “sanctions in proportion to the extraordinary situation” caused by the spread of the new virus, the document said.

MTI