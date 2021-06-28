The Cultural Center and the library in Derecske have been completely renovated

According to the community page of the mayor, Szabolcs Bordán, during the renovation, the ground floor of the Cultural Center and the building of the Library were renewed.

Both buildings became completely barrier-free. During the renovation, the walls were thermally insulated and the windows and exterior and interior doors were replaced with more modern ones. The floor coverings, water blocks and heating system have also been renewed. With the addition of a floor, an incubator house was also designed and landscaped.

The renovated Cultural Center and Library were one of the elements of a larger Green City project with a grant of about HUF 729 million, according to the report of the Hajdú-Bihar County Local Government.

Dr. István Vitányi, Member of Parliament and László Bulcsu, Vice-President of the Hajdú-Bihar County Assembly, took part in the handover ceremony on 23 June.

debreceninap.hu