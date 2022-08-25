The Csokonai Theater awaits the audience with four shows in September

The Csokonai Theater in Debrecen awaits the audience with four shows in September, the institution’s press service announced.

According to the announcement, Magda Szabó’s childhood, which has been re-evaluated and written so many times, will come to life as a Greek tragedy in Für Elise, staged by Anna Ráckevei, and will be seen by the audience for the first time on the first of September in the Zoltán Latinovits room of the new Csokonai Forum.

On September 9, the audience will be treated to the incredible story of a small town, Mihail Sebastian’s romantic comedy Nameless Star, staged by artistic director Ilja Bocsarnikovsz with Zsolt Csata and Imelda Hajdu in the main roles.

Through the shocking and wonderful stories of Lina and Teréz, András Visky examines the relationship between body and soul, our personal relationship with our own body, in the first episode of The Body Stories to be presented on September 13. Mariann Hermányi and Hella Tolnai will play a sensitive piece approaching the situation of women from many angles in the Árpád Kóti hall of the Csokonai Forum, they wrote.

According to the theater’s information, Toldi will be presented “finally in front of a live audience” in the same place on September 22. The film version of the musical youth performance, composed of numerous instruments and vocals, was already completed in the spring of 2021 and was delivered to the sixth grades of local elementary schools. The play was previously scheduled to be shown twice, but due to the coronavirus epidemic, the performance was canceled both times, so Toldi will now be presented to the public for the first time, the theater announced.

